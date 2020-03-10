Ryanair is suspending all flights in and out of Italy from Friday, March 13.

The airline had previously suspended a number of flights to Italy earlier this month but after a decision by the Italian government to lock down the entire country in a bid to contain the spread of Covid-19, all Ryanair flights to and from the country are now going to be suspended.

Ryanair has suspended all Italian domestic flights from midnight on Wednesday until midnight on April 8, while all Italian international flights will be suspended from midnight on Friday until the same date.

All affected passengers have been notified, and those currently in the country looking for repatriation can obtain a free move to an earlier Ryanair flight operating up until midnight on March 13.

“Affected passengers will be able to choose between a full refund or a travel credit that can be redeemed on Ryanair flights in the next 12 months,” the company said.