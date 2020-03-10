Regional Group engages with Sinn Fein on Government formation

TDs from across the country who form the ‘The Regional Group’ held exploratory talks with Sinn Fein this morning, Tuesday, March 10. This meeting follows previous meetings with both Fianna Fail and Fine Gael.

The group had a useful exchange of views with the Sinn Fein negotiating team and again stated the view that the three big parties must now make serious moves to form a Government.

While the group operates as a technical group in Dáil Eireann, we felt it imperative to express the views of our constituents that there is now an urgent need to form a stable and effective Government to address the issues facing the country, including the threats posed by the coronavirus.

The Group now awaits developments by all the political parties. We remain available to engage in meaningful talks on a Programme for Government that reflects the challenges facing the regional economy.

The Regional Group consists of: Cathal Berry TD, Sean Canney TD, Peter Fitzpatrick TD, Noel Grealish TD, Michael Lowry TD, Verona Murphy TD, Denis Naughten TD (convener), Matt Shanahan TD and Peadar Toibin TD.