Carrick parade cancelled but Chamber plan a massive parade in 2021

Carrick-on-Shannon Chamber of Commerce has stated that the businesses in Carrick-on-Shannon are open for business.

With regard to Covid 19 they say all reasonable precautions will be taken and as responsible business owners the members of Carrick-on-Shannon Chamber of Commerce will heed the advice from the HSE and Government.

As a precaution, it has Cancelled the St. Patricks Day Parade for this year. They state that they will follow that advice if and when it is issued.

The Chamber members are concerned with regard to this virus. Carrick-on-Shannon Chamber of Commerce encourages vigilance and state that for their own part, they will not be complacent or found wanting with regard to their duties in dealing with this unfortunate situation.

Obviously, a lot of people will be disappointed that our great St Patrick's Day Parade and Celebrations will not be held this year.

As a consequence, the Chamber plan to double the size of the Parade in 2021.

There is no holding back Carrick.