Hey - Pat Shortt is in The Landmark on April 3

Pat Shortt is back in the Landmark Hotel on Friday, April 3 at 8pm.



His work on stage and screen have proven him a uniquely versatile and enduring talent. He has starred in several productions of Martin McDonagh’s acclaimed plays, perhaps most notably alongside Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter) in the Broadway run of The Cripple of Inishmaan in 2014.



His breakthrough film role was his poignant turn as Josie in Lenny Abrahamson’s hugely successful Garage (2007), which won him an IFTA for Best Actor and showed he was equally adept at challenging dramatic roles as at getting laughs. He has gone on to star in several other films, including opposite Tommy Tiernan in last year’s Dark Lies the Island’ written by Kevin Barry and shot on location in Boyle and Lough Key.



Pat also has a strong musical background, having grown up in a musical family and playing himself from an early age.

Pat Shortt's latest, “Hey!” delivers a peculiar take on modern life that only Pat’s unique imagination could conjure up. The show is an hilarious and quirky look at Irish life featuring a rogue’s gallery of odd-ball characters, bizarre situations and even a song or two!



Don’t miss this great evening of entertainment with one of Ireland’s best-loved comedians. Tickets €28 from Landmark Hotel or from Ticketmaster.ie.

