Declan Nerney and his band in Manorhamilton

The ever popular Declan Nerney returns to Manorhamilton for a special concert.

Declan and his band will play The Bee Park Community Centre this Sunday, March 15 at 8pm sharp.



Glangevlin/ Ballinaglera Irish Traditional Music Group will play before Declan Nerney hits the stage.

Declan was born in Drumlish Co Longford, at a unique period of time in the music scene worldwide. A revolution in rock and pop brought us The Beatles, Elvis, and the Rolling Stones, while here in Ireland the magnificent showband boom was about to explode.



A young man growing up at that time, Declan was being heavily influenced by these greats and indeed was getting the rare opportunity to see most of the top showbands appear in his native town of Drumlish. He would cajole his mother into seeing Joe Dolan, Big Tom, Philomena Begley, The Capital Showband, and many more perform when the appeared at the marquee at the end of May.



This concert is a fundraising event to help assisted pilgrims go on the Kilmore Diocesan Pilgrimage to Lourdes.

Tickets are €20 and there will be a raffle on the night.

Also read: Leitrim pharmacies take proactive measures to prevent spread of Covid-19