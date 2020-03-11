Plans published for development works at The Hive

Details of a proposed development in Carrick-on-Shannon have been published today.

Notice has been given that Leitrim County Council, in partnership with Leitrim County Enertprise Fund Ltd proposes to carry out development works at The Hive, Carrick-on-Shannon.

The development will consist of:

• The provision of a new two-storey extension to the front of the existing The Hive building incorporating alterations to existing reception and stairs

• Additional work spaces

• Circulation and new stairs together

• Alterations to existing elevation

• New front entrance

• New gate to commercial units access

• Alterations to existing car park, including additional car park spaces, additional cycling spaces and the new future overflow car park

• Alterations to footpath access area

• Alterations to boundary treatment and connections to surface water and systems with all associated site development works.

Plans and full particulars of the proposed developments are available for inspection from today until Wednesday, April 8 during public opening hours at the offices of the Planning Authority, County Offices, Carrick-on-Shannon or by clicking here.