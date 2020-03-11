RSA advise motorists to exercise caution as status yellow wind warning issued for Leitrim

The Road Safety Authority (RSA), is asking road users to exercise caution while using the roads over the next few days as Met Eireann has issued Orange and Yellow weather warnings for strong winds and snow/ice.

Irelands national Meteorological Service @MetEireann has issued a Status Yellow - Wind warning for Sligo, Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Dublin, Louth, Meath, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, and Clare.

Met Eireann has issued an Orange Wind weather warning for Donegal from 8am-12pm Thursday, March 12.

Southwest winds veering west to northwest will reach mean wind speeds of 60 to 75 km/h with gusts of 100 to 120 km/h. Due to a combination of waves, spring tides and surge, the possibility of coastal flooding is increased on Thursday.

A yellow Snow /Ice weather warning is also in place for Donegal from 3pm Wednesday, March 11 to 8am Thursday in advance of the wind warning. Showers will turn increasingly wintry during Wednesday with a mix of hail, sleet and snow, leading to icy conditions on untreated surfaces. Some localised accumulations will occur.

There is a further yellow wind weather warning in place for Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Dublin, Louth, Meath, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo and Clare from 4am Thursday to 6pm Thursday.

Southwest winds veering west to northwest will reach mean wind speeds of 50 to 65 km/h and gusts of 80 to 110 km/h. Due to a combination of waves, spring tides and surge, the possibility of coastal flooding is increased along western and northwestern coasts on Thursday.

Road users in areas affected by the Orange and yellow Warnings are advised to check local traffic and weather conditions before setting out on a journey. The following advice is being given to road users.

Motorists:

Control of a vehicle may be affected by strong cross winds. High sided vehicles and motorcyclists are particularly vulnerable to strong winds.

Beware of objects being blown onto the road. Expect road conditions to change quickly in high winds so reduce your speed.

Watch out for falling/fallen debris on the road and vehicles veering across the road.

Drivers should allow extra space between themselves and vulnerable road users, such as cyclists and motorcyclists as they may be blown off course by strong winds.

Drivers need to slow down in wet weather conditions, especially on high speed roads such as dual carriageways and motorways where there is increased danger of aquaplaning.

If the road ahead is flooded choose another route, do not attempt to drive through it. Flooded roads that appear shallow could be deeper than you think. They may also have trees or branches that have fallen that may not be visible.

Road users should always follow recommended routes and obey signs closing roads to traffic.

After going through water, drive slowly with your foot on the brake pedal for a short distance - this helps to dry the brakes.

Drive with dipped headlights at all times.

Advice to Pedestrians, Cyclists and motorcyclists:

Visibility and light is reduced in poor weather conditions. Keep safe by making sure you can be seen. Wear bright clothing with reflective armbands or a reflective belt.

Take extra care when crossing the road or cycling in extremely windy conditions as a sudden gust of wind could blow you into the path of an oncoming vehicle.

Walk on a footpath, where possible and not in the street. If there is a footpath and it is safe to use, look out for falling debris from above, especially in urban areas.

Walk on the right-hand side of the road, facing traffic if there are no footpaths.

Cyclist should ensure that they and their bike are visible to other road users by investing in a good set of front and rear lights (white at the front, red at the back) and by wearing clothes that help you be seen on your bike such as bright and light reflective items.





