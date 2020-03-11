Sligo woman Janice Brady warned over failure to notify address

A Sligo woman who was given a suspended sentence for staging the suicide of a murder victim has been warned she will go back to jail if she fails to notify the Probation Service of where she is living.

Janice Brady appeared before the Central Criminal Court on Wednesday for a hearing on an alleged breach of conditions imposed as part of a ruling to suspend part of her sentence.

Brady (29) was sentenced to four years in prison last November for staging a suicide in order to impede the prosecution of her brother for the murder of musician, Martin “Matt” Kivlehan in Sligo five years ago.

Brady, with a last address at Maryville Hostel, Finisklin, Sligo, had pleased guilty in November 2017 to impeding the apprehension or prosecution of her brother, Keith, knowing or believing that he was guilty of a killing.

Keith Brady (29) was found guilty of Mr Kivlehan’s murder at New Apartments, Holborn St, Sligo on August 2 or August 3, 2015 following a trial at the Central Criminal Court in November.

At a hearing in December, the court ruled that Janice Brady, who had already served 28 months in custody, was not required to serve the balance of her jail term on condition that she resided with her father in Ballyshannon, Co Donegal.

Probation officer, Michelle McShane, told the court on Wednesday that she had sought to re-enter the case because of difficulties she had in locating Brady.

Ms McShane said she understood Brady was now living in temporary accommodation in a B&B in Dublin but she had not notified the Probation Service about her change of address.

Detective Sergeant Martin McHale of Sligo Garda station gave evidence that Brady had not been involved “in any trouble” since the suspension of her sentence last year.

Brady told the court that she had notified a garda about her change of address but was unable to provide details.

“I had to break away from family. They were no good to me,” said Brady.

Mr Justice White, who had earlier on Wednesday issued a warrant for Brady’s arrest after she had failed to appear at the start of the court’s sitting, said he was reluctant to send her back to jail but would if she failed to keep in contact with the Probation Service about where she was living.

“Can I be any clearer than that,” he added.

She had assisted her brother, who is also a drug addict, by falsifying the scene of the crime to give a “haphazard impression” as to how the offence occurred.

Brady, who has 73 previous convictions including robbery, theft and assault, had placed the victim’s hand on a knife.

She was previously released on bail, despite objections from the DPP, after pleading guilty to the offence in November 2017.

However, a warrant was issued for Brady’s arrest in March 2019 after she breached her bail conditions by testing positive for drugs.