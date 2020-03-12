Deaths in Leitrim - Thursday, March 12, 2020

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Joan Lowe (née Guckian), Newtown, Croghan, Boyle, Roscommon



Lowe(née Guckian) Newtown, Croghan, Boyle, Co. Roscommon. March 11th 2020 (peacefully), at North West Hospice, Sligo, Joan; deeply regretted by her heart broken husband Kevin, son James, daughter Fiona, sister Mary (Headford), brothers Sean, Micheal, Joseph (Leitrim Village), uncle Peter (Leitrim Village), aunt Bernadette (London), sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnephews, relatives and friends. Remains reposing at Brady's Funeral Home, Elphin on Friday from 6 o'clock to 8 o' clock. Removal on Saturday to St. Michaels Church, Croghan to arrive for 12 noon Requiem Mass, with burial immediately afterwards to Eastersnow Cemetery. House strictly private at all times.

Molly Rooney, Manorhamilton, Leitrim



Molly Rooney, 3 The Ross, Manorhamilton and formerly Glebe, Kinlough, Co Leitrim, peacefully, at Arus Breffni Nursing Unit, Manorhamilton. Deeply regretted by her son Martin, daughters, Caitriona, Patricia, Margaret and Angela, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relatives and wide circle of friends. Remains reposing at Our Lady's Hospital Chapel, Manorhamilton, on Thursday evening from 5.15pm to 7.15pm with removal to The Church of the Annunciation, Mullies, to arrive at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Friday at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Donations, in lieu of flowers, to Arus Breffni Patient Comfort Fund. House private, please.

Bridie Ryan (née McManus), Ballinagh, Cavan / Glangevlin, Cavan



Bridie Ryan, Ballinagh, Cavan and formerly Derrylahan, Glangevlin, Co. Cavan. Peacefully, in the loving care of Arus Breffni, Manorhamilton, Co. Leitrim. Remains reposing at Árus Breffni, Manorhamilton, on Friday from 9.30am, arriving at St. Patrick's Church, Glangevlin, for 11am Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Ivy Kells (née Dalzell), Lahernahone, Ballyconnell, Cavan



Ivy Kells (nee Dalzell), Smarmore, Ardee, Co. Louth & formerly Lahernahone, Ballyconnell, Co. Cavan. March 10th 2020, peacefully, At Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda. Sadly missed by her loving husband Jack, daughter Caroline, sister Marina, son-in-law Damien, grandchildren Amy, Jack and Alex, relatives and friends. Resting at Lawlor's funeral home Erne Hill, Belturbet (H14 R583) on Friday from 12:00p.m with removal at 1:30 p.m. arriving at Tomregan Parish Church, Ballyconnell, for funeral service at 2:00p.m. Burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

Michael Quinn, Ballygeeher, Bornacoola, Co. Leitrim/Longford

Michael Quinn, Ballygeeher, Bornacoola, Co. Leitrim, March 10th 2020, after a brave battle, surrounded by his loving family and the staff at Innis Ree Nursing Home, Ballyleague. Beloved husband of the late Veronica (nee Mahon), predeceased by his parents Michael and Kathleen Quinn, sister Peggy Campbell and baby sister Michelle. Sadly missed by his loving children Siobhan MacDonagh (Mohill), Aisling Quinn Meldrum (Keelagh), Fiona Quinn (Drumard), Michael, Brendan and Kevin (Sydney, Australia), brothers and sisters; Mary O’Brien (Edenderry), Finbarr (Lucan), Ita Faughnan, Cloneagh, Sean (Aughadowry) Shelia Spoden (Pennsylvania U.S.A.), Pauleen Howard (Newtownforbes) and Ursula Earley (Aughadowry), sons in law John and Vincent, daughters in law Lisa and Megan, partners Jess and Matt, his eleven beloved grandchildren, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at his home (Eircode N41 HP98) on Saturday 14th from 2pm until 8pm (with a break from 5pm until 5.30pm). Removal on Sunday morning to arrive at St Michael’s Church, Bornacoola, at 10.50am for Funeral Mass at 11am, followed by burial in Cloonmorris Cemetery.



Anita McWeeney, Glenidan, Collinstown, Westmeath / Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim

Anita Mc Weeney, London U.K February 26th 2020. Daughter of James Mc Weeney (Carrick on Shannon Leitrim), and predeceased by her mother Margaret Mc Weeney (nee Kennedy) formerly of Glenidan, Collinstown, Co. Westmeath. Anita will be greatly missed by her father, sister, family and many friends in the U.K.

Angela Murray, Clooneyquinn, Elphin, Roscommon

Peacefully, at Cloverhill Nursing Home, Roscommon, surrounded by her loving family. In her 91st year. Daughter of the late James (Jim) and Catherine and sister of the late Bab and Dermot. Angela will be very sadly missed by her loving nieces and nephews - Mary Swift, Andrea, Olivia and Declan Murray, Padraig and Catherine Regan, sister-in-law Bernie, extended family, relatives, good neighbours and friends. Reposing at her home (Eircode F45 WP82) on Thursday (12th March) from 3pm with removal at 6.30pm to Killina Church arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Friday at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Killina Cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Mayo/Roscommon Hospice c/o Brady's Funeral Directors, Elphin.

Charles Cahal Cunnea (Retired An Garda Síochána), Ernehill, Belturbet, Cavan / Glencolmcille, Donegal

Charles Cahal Cunnea, “Charlie”, Ernehill, Belturbet, Co. Cavan, formerly of Glencolmcille, Co. Donegal died peacefully in loving care of his family and staff of Cavan General Hospital, Monday, 9th March 2020. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving family, wife Marian, son Hugh, daughters Cáit Tutty (Dublin), Paula (London), grandchildren Rory, Barry, Orla, Aoife and Niamh, son-in-law Donal, daughter-in-law Emer, sister Greta (Margaret) London, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Removal of his remains from his residence on Thursday morning, 12th March at 11.30am to arrive at The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Belturbet for 12 noon Funeral Mass with burial afterwards in Drumalee Cemetery. House private at all other times please.

May they all rest in peace.