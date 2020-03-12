Coronavirus: Leitrim Dance Week cancelled in April

The first Leitrim event to take a hit due to the coronavirus aside from St Patrick's Day parades is Leitrim Dance Week which was due to be held in April.

Organiser Edwina Guckian stated "In light of the ongoing uncertainties around the spread of the Corona virus, we feel the only way we can help protect national and international visitors and the local community is by cancelling this year's gathering. We are genuinely saddened at having to do so but health is the most important issue in all of this. We hope that you all remain safe and well until we meet again in Leitrim. When this uncertain time has passed, we will host a number of dance events across Leitrim for our communities to take part in and enjoy. We also hope to replicate as much as possible the same programme from this year in 2021.

"Thanks to everyone for their support and particularly all those that were due to be part of Leitrim Dance Week 2020. Hoping the arts community will get through this tough time of uncertainty."

The Lough Allen Hotel in Drumshanbo has delayed it's re-opening from March 13 to May 1.

