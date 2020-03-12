Enniskillen cancel their St Patrick's Day parade

St Patrick's Day celebrations have been cancelled in Enniskillen "in light of the growing level of concern regarding the spread of coronavirus, COVID-19" according to a spokesman for the Fermanagh and Omagh District Council.

The celebrations and parade in Omagh has also been cancelled.

Chairman of Project St. Patrick, Feargal Shannon added: “It is with great disappointment that St Patrick’s Day events will not go ahead as planned. We are particularly mindful of all the great work done in preparation in communities across Fermanagh. However, people’s health and safety is paramount. In the spirit of this year’s theme “2020 Vision: Future, Space and Science”, we look forward to the future and running the parade and fun day at a time when people feel more comfortable to enjoy what we’ve worked towards.”

