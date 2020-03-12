CANCELLED: Here is the up to the minute list of events/festivals cancelled in the Leitrim area as a result of Covid-19 restrictions

Leitrim Observer Reporter

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

Enniskillen cancel their St Patrick's Day parade

The updated list of events cancelled in the region.

The following is a list of events that have been cancelled in Leitrim and the wider region. If you have an event which has been cancelled please contact us on editor@leitrimobserver.ie so we can add it to the list.

All events at The Dock until March 29 

Leitrim Easter Commemoration

Cara Bundoran Run (postponed)

Derry City v Sligo Rovers

Leitrim Dance Week