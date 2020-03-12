Coronavirus emergency sees Center Parcs close doors of Longford Forest

The Government's decision to roll out a nationwide emergency plan to combat the coronavirus fallout has prompted Center Parcs to follow suit by announcing the closure of its 395 acre Longford Forest until the end of the month.

In a statement released by the UK leisure firm on its Facebook page this afternoon, it said the move was taken in cognisance with the sudden escalation in attempts to keep a lid on the crisis.

"In line with the government position regarding coronavirus, the decision has been taken to close Longford Forest from Friday 13 March to Sunday 29th March 2020," read the statement.

Center Parcs chiefs said they intend contacting guests due to arrive at Longford Forest over the aforementioned period with a view to rearranging bookings to a later date or arrange a full refund.

"We recognise that this will be disappointing news for guests looking forward to their break and we would like to thank you for your patience and understanding in these exceptional circumstances," added the statement.