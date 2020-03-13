Leitrim GAA challenges you to develop your GAA skills at home

Day one of the kids at home - how is it going?

Leitrim GAA Coaching and Games have issued a superb skills challenge to keep the kids occupied.

If you have a ball and a wall you are equipped to take part. This is a great idea to keep children (actually everyone) occupied, fit and keep on top of your skills.

Well done Leitrim GAA!

Got a ball?



Got a wall?



Here is a simple Skills Development Challenge that you can do at home!



Notice: Leitrim GAA Coaching & Games take no responsibility for dirty gable walls or broken windows #FUN #BeatTheBoredom @ConnachtGAA @LeitrimGAA @LeitrimLive pic.twitter.com/Qqnfs3xhWN — Leitrim GAA Coaching & Games (@LeitrimG) March 13, 2020

