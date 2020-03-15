March 15, 2020
Cold and blustery conditions with widespread frost for Sunday night
Cold and blustery conditions today
Today, Sunday, March 15, 2020 will be cold, with sunny spells and showers, some of them heavy, with a risk of hail and thunder. However, they'll die out later. Maximum temperatures 7 to 9 Celsius, in mostly moderate northwesterly breezes.
TONIGHT
Mainly dry, with clear spells, but very cold, with widespread frost. Minimum temperatures' minus 3 to plus 1 Celsius, coldest in the eastern half of the country. Winds mostly light, westerly, backing southerly later and freshening on Atlantic coasts.
