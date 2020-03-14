First business in Leitrim announces closure due to coronavirus

The first private business to announce it's closure due to the coronavirus is the award winning Oarsman bar and restaurant in Carrick-on-Shannon.

The official Statement from owners Conor and Ronan Maher tonight (March 14):

"Following advice from the Irish Government in relation to public gatherings and with the utmost concern for staff & customers we have decided to close The Oarsman from 12.30am tonight until March 29th or until we feel the information coming from the authorities can facilitate us making a safe decision to re-open.

"We would like to thank all our customers and staff for all their support during this incredibly difficult time. This is not a rushed decision, albeit a very difficult one, but one we needed to make in a timely fashion - The Oarsman is a small family business with an incredible team that has been proud to serve our beautiful town. We hope to welcome you all back again soon and your support will be more appreciated than ever."

