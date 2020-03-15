RTE makes change to Dancing with the Stars schedule due to coronavirus

RTE has decided that the Dancing with the Stars final will take place tonight, Sunday, March 15 instead of the scheduled semi-final.

The broadcaster said it took the decision after careful consideration and due to the current situation and adhering to recommended guidance around coronavirus Covid19,

Grainne Gallanagh, Ryan Andrews, Lottie Ryan and Aidan Fogarty will all compete in the Dancing with the Stars final in the hopes to receive the 2020 glitter-ball trophy.

As with the scheduled final, tonight's winner will be chosen by public vote.

Dancing with the Stars final is on at at 6:30pm on RTÉ One.