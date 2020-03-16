Leitrim County Council issue notice on water conservation

Leitrim County Council and Irish Water have issue a notice: Water Conservation during the Social Isolation phase of the Coronavirus / Covid-19 pandemic.

Irish Water is asking that all schools, colleges, libraries, swimming pools and other Local Authority municipal amenities that are about to close for an extended period to take the following steps to reduce unnecessary water consumption during a time of high demand for water supplies:

• Turn-off all non-essential water services – e.g. automatic flushing of urinals

• Check for and report leaks to 1850 278 278

Taking these steps will ensure that you will be playing your part to help us maintain services for everybody who depends on reliable water and wastewater operations

Also read: Ideas for things to do with your children this week