REMINDER: Ring the helpline not emergency services for information on Covid-19
Do not call emergency services with questions about coronavirus.
The HSE’s national director of acute operations, Liam Woods, has asked members of the public not to call emergency numbers 999 or 112 seeking information about the coronavirus.
He told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland these numbers were for emergencies only and anyone seeking information should phone 1850 24 1850 or to use the live chat facility on www.hse.ie.
