Ballinamore store teams up with GAA club to help out those impacted by social distancing measures

A Ballinamore store is leading the way with their response to the Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic. Donohoe's SuperValu have organised themselves as a Community Volunteer Hub and are offering to pay all expenses for those who volunteer to help those isolated as a result of the virus pandemic.

The store is offering specific opening times for the elderly to come in an shop, they are also organising home delivery for those who cannot leave their homes in association with the Aughnasheelin GAA, whose members have kindly volunteered to help.

The shop is also appealing for anyone else who can volunteer to come forward -this is the sort of response we need to see in these difficult times! Well done to everyone involved.

See the post below for information on what's being organised and how to volunteer if you can.