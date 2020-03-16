Top tips to help minimise the spread of coronavirus in the workplace

Top tips to help minimise the spread of Covid-19 (coronavirus) in the workplace.

Having now been declared a global pandemic by the World Health Organisation (WHO), the coronavirus has triggered a surge in office hygiene and social distancing.

Techclean, an office hygiene company's managing director, Nigel Toplis has commented on the coronavirus stating that their “priority is always to help staff and businesses keep their workplaces as healthy as possible.”

Top 10 Office Tips for stopping the spread of Covid-19:

1: Go paperless- Paper is porous and absorbs bacteria, making it one of the easiest ways to spread germs around the office. Avoid the use of any paper circulars, send by email instead, and don’t share newspapers and magazines with colleagues, removing any magazines from reception areas. If a document has to be printed, make sure everyone has their own.

2:Don’t share- Avoid sharing telephone handsets and if you do have a hot-desk policy in your place of work, wash your hands regularly and avoid touching your face after touching the keyboard or mouse.

3:Be wise and wipe!- Carry your own supply of anti-bacterial wipes and wipe your mouse, keyboard and telephone handset at the beginning and end of the day.

4:Get your own- Have your own supply of office stationary. And certainly, don’t share pens – you’d be amazed how many of us absent mindedly chew the end of our pen, any pen!

5:Be prepared - Keep a box of tissues and hand sanitiser on your desk. Use the latter regularly throughout the day. Dispose of the former as soon as they have been used and don’t forget to wash your hands whenever you sneeze or cough.

6:Bin it- Consider increasing the amount of waste disposal points around the office designated for tissues and ensure that these are emptied regularly.

7:Tea for one- The office tea round is one of the more social aspects of the working day, but for now the best advice is to make your own tea and coffee and make sure you have your own mug at work that only you use.

8:Kitchen cleanliness- Shared kitchens at work are hotzones for bugs. Make sure there is a regular washing up rota, use disposable paper towels and give work surfaces, kettles, toasters and microwaves a regular clean with antibacterial wipes.

9:Desk detergent- Ensure your facilities team, in larger organisations, and cleaning staff are using anti-bacterial detergents and are regularly giving desks, meeting hubs and communal area surfaces a thorough cleanse.

10: If in doubt, stay at home- As of the March 12, the government advised people to work from home where possible and if displaying symptoms to stay at home for seven days to self-isolate.