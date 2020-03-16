North Leitrim community rallies together during Covid-19 pandemic

Communities are really rallying together in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In the Tullaghan area of North Leitrim/South Donegal, local people have set up TACT - the Tullaghan Area COVID-19 Team.

A dedicated Facebook page has been set up - TACT

The group covers Tullaghan and all the surrounding areas and offer help for those who are self-isolating. As well as helping with shopping deliveries, medication collections, the group also offers support and information links.

"We are all in this together" they note! Well done to everyone involved in this amazing service.