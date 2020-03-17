RTE sets out it's religious coverage on TV

RTE have set out their coverage of religious services and events over the enxt few weeks.

Today, Tuesday March 17 - St Patrick's Day, on RTÉ One television & RTÉ Radio 1 Extra/Longwave 252, Fr Peter Rodgers OFM, a member of the Capuchin community in Dublin's Church Street, will celebrate Mass live in the chapel studio of Kairos Communications, Maynooth, Co Kildare.

He will be with members of the Schola Cantorum of St Finian's College, Mullingar, directed by Gerard Lillis. The same group will then celebrate Mass in Irish on Raidio na Gaeltachta at 12 noon.

Christian worship will then continue to air on RTÉ TV, Radio and Online at 11am every Sunday and, of course, RTÉ will mark the major liturgies of Holy Week and Easter on all platforms.

You can also log onto churchservices.tv, which offers live daily video streams from over 150 churches across Ireland and the UK, so you can connect with worship in a church near you.

RTE hope in the coming days, to offer religious content for members of the Muslim community who are unable to attend Friday's noon Jummah prayers.

On Sunday April 5 , at 17.35, RTÉ One will be marking Passover, or Pesach, with the Irish Jewish community and, on April 11, at the same time, RTÉ One will celebrate Vaisakhi with Ireland's Sikhs, though their colourful public festive gatherings have been curtailed.



On Radio 1, A Living Word continues to offer a short daily spiritual reflection from a range of religious positions, every weekday morning at 06.15.

