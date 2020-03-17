Leitrim County Council restricts access to all offices as Covid-19 pandemic progresses

Leitrim County Council has announced stricter new measures in the "interests of public health and the requirement to take necessary precautions to protect the public, our communities, and our staff from Covid-19".

Leitrim County Council services will remain operational but they are implementing the following measures in order to limit contact and minimise the risk of spreading the virus.

As such the Council has taken the decision to restrict access to all Leitrim County Council premises.

In a statement Leitrim County Council said: "We ask the public to engage with Leitrim County Council and access our services either online, by email or over the telephone with immediate effect. This measure is being taken to avoid unnecessary face to face interaction and facilitate social distancing as recommended by government guidelines."

Council Services at Aras an Chontae, Carrick on Shannon, including Motor Tax; Cash Office; Planning; Housing; Local Enterprise Office; Customer Services can be accessed as follows:

- Leitrim County Council Services Online e.g planning - www.leitrimcoco.ie

- Housing Department by dialing 071 9650426 or emailing housing@leitrimcoco.ie

- Motor tax - www.motortax.ie

- Local Enterprise Office – email info@leo.leitrimcoco.ie and telephone 071 9650420

Customer Services by email – customerservices@leitrimcoco. ie or contacting the Leitrim County Council switchboard on 071 9620005

- By post or direct to the Council’s postbox at Aras an Chontae, Carrick on Shannon

- As access is restricted all other enquiries should be made by phone for further assistance and advice.

In relation to Planning, the public are asked to:

· use our website to view applications

· submit planning applications by post or hand deliver to our post box at County Hall

· submit observations on planning applications by email or post and

· phone or email in relation to other general queries: Telephone: 071 9650450 and Email: planning@leitrimcoco.ie

"The public are further notified that our civic amenities sites located at Manorhamilton and Mohill and all our other public offices (Park Lane House and Manorhamilton Area Office included) are closed to the public until further notice," notes the statement.

"We strongly encourage the public to stay safe by following the recommendations of the HSE over the coming weeks; in particular, the advice on hand washing and social distancing should be followed. Leitrim County Council is implementing these measures to protect our community and especially the more vulnerable in our community."