HSE launch massive recruitment drive nationwide

The HSE have launched a massive recruitment drive across the Irish health serice as it prepares for the "surge" in Covid-19 cases.

Minister for Health Simon Harris said that every newly graduated doctor will be offered an internship, with well over 1,000 people looking for one this year.

A nurses recruitment call was issued along with the line: “your country needs you”. The call out goes to all health care professionals or healthcare workers to "come help their country." All skills will be required.

Minister Harris said "We will hire everybody that we can to work in the Irish health service.” He made a special plea to Irish healthcare workers abroad, to those working part-time and to medical students, saying “we need you”.

More ICU beds have been ordered, he said that these efforts to bolster the health service won’t be enough on its own to help stem the tide.

He said it was possible that 3,000 people ill with the virus could need hospital treatment by the end of the month and added: “Everything that can be done is being done.

Harris also said they were examining childcare provisions for healthcare workers. He said there will be proposals on structured child care by the end of the week.

If you think you have the skills/ experience or knowledge that could help sign up here: Hse.ie/oncall

