Nominatations open for Love Where You Live Leitrim Awards

With community groups and individuals across the county making huge contributions this week and into the near future, it is a fitting time to launch The Love Where You Live Leitrim Awards 2020.



The awards are an acknowledgement of the outstanding voluntary and community work that makes Leitrim a lovely place to live, work and visit.



A Heritage Champion award is being introduced for the first time in each of the three municipal districts of Carrick-on-Shannon, Manorhamilton and Ballinamore.

Other awards will see a winner and special merit/ runner-up prizes presented in the Community Resilience and Cleaner & Greener categories.



Leitrim County Council will sponsor the environmental categories of Cleaner & Greener, Schools, Best Kept Estates and Heritage Champion.



Leitrim PPN sponsor Community Resilience, Social Inclusion and the Unsung Hero awards.

The winners in each of the municipal districts will receive a prize of €400 and a certificate. The special merit/runners-up will receive €150.

The Unsung Hero awards carry a prize of €100, while the Heritage Champions will receive €150 each. All nominees will receive a certificate to mark their participation.



This year’s schools awards will be presented separately in the schools. The awards ceremony will take place at a gala function in The Lough Allen Hotel, Drumshanbo, on Thursday, October 8.



Judging in the Environmental awards will again be undertaken by renowned environmentalist and biologists, Eanna Ní Lamhna. Ocean FM Presenter/ Producer, Margaret Carr Flynn is also a judge this year.



Nominations are now open in all categories. To nominate you can request an application form by email: community@leitrimcoco.ie or info@ppn.ie, call: (071) 96 20005 Ext 552/ 555 or visit leitrimppn.ie or leitrimcoco.ie

Closing date is April 9.



Cathoirleach of Leitrim County Council Cllr Enda McGloin has encouraged people to submit nominations: “These annual awards are a fitting recognition of the vast contribution made by community groups,

schools and individuals to communities across the county.”

