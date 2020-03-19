Farmers markets continue to trade in Leitrim this week

Leitrim Organic Farmers CoOp have confirmed that local farmers markets and organic marts will continue this week.

The Co Op has stated the "It's business as usual with some restrictions." The weekly Farmers market will take place in Carrick-on-Shannon today, Thursday March 19. The Organic Mart will also continue in Drumshanbo on Saturday, March 21.

The Co Op also reassured people that organic cattle continue to be supplied to factories as normal.

