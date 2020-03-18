Two Leitrim businesses are offering free food to front line staff

The Leitrim Observer has been made aware that at least two businesses are offering free food to those working on the front line.

Newly opened Sliced Wood Fired Pizza and BR Bistro, both in Carrick-on-Shannon are providing take way food for those in emergency services and frontline staff.

The owners of Sliced said "we are offering complementary meals to our emergency services. Anybody on duty in our emergency services during these uncertain times we are happy to look after you all. Call ahead and we will have it ready for you or we are glad to deliver it to you."

The BR Bistro chef is "feeding the heroes free of charge through out this hard times." All gardai, fire brigade, medical personnel and all other emergency staff on duty is getting lunch 1-2pm and dinner 6-7pm daily for as long as possible from the bistro on Main street of the county town.

Both businesses are open and operating an extensive take-away menu.

A list of Taste Leitrim members who are open, selling food online or vouchers is available on TasteLeitrim.com

If you or a business you know is helping the front line effort - let us know at fiona.heavey@leitrimobserver.ie