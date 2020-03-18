Closure all day services / day hospitals for older people  and disability services across Cavan, Donegal, Leitrim, Monaghan and Sligo

The HSE has confirmed the closure of of all Day Services / Day Hospitals for both Older Peoples and Disability services within Community Healthcare Organisation Area 1 (Cavan, Donegal, Leitrim, Monaghan and Sligo) .



A spokesperson for the HSE said: "We wish to thank the public for their ongoing support as all parts of the health services respond to COVID-19.



"Taking into consideration up to date public health guidance with regards to COVID-19, the risks associated with numbers of people mixing together, non-compliance with social distancing, and transporting of people in small confined space (mini buses) the following restrictions have been put in place to protect residents, service users and staff."



All services users/family members have been contacted and provided with a named contact person who will respond to any queries arising.

Daily contact will be made with people at risk by day service personnel.



Visiting Restrctions in place in Older Persons Nursing Units across Cavan, Donegal, Leitrim, Monaghan and Sligo

No visiting is permitted in Sligo, Leitrim, Donegal, Cavan or Monaghan Community Hospitals/Nursing Units.

Please contact the Nurse Manager of the unit if you have any concerns.



Vising Restrictions in place in all Communty Group Homes (Residential Centres) for persons with a Disability

All Service Users/Family members have been communicated with in this regard.



Chief Officer, John Hayes stated “We recognise that these closures and visiting restrictions may be challenging for patients and their families, however, our priority must be to protect the Service Users, residents and staff in our Disability Services and Older Persons Services who are vulnerable to infection. We would like to thank members of the public for their co-operation. We are very conscious that as the entire health service prepares to meet the challenges ahead, there will unfortunately be an impact on people using our services. We will do everything we can to keep that impact to a minimum.”



Anyone with general concerns should firstly visit HSE.ie/coronavirus . If you still have concerns, you can ring HSE Live on 1850 24 1850



We wish to reiterate that anyone with symptoms should not show up at their GP/ GP Out of Hours Service or ED unannounced

Symptoms of coronavirus are a cough, shortness of breath, breathing difficulties, fever (high temperature).

If you develop symptoms you will need to self-isolate and phone your GP. The people in your household need to restrict their movements .

Do not go to a GP surgery, pharmacy or hospital. The GP will assess you over the phone. If they think you need to be tested for coronavirus, they will arrange a test.



We would like to remind the public that the most important steps we can all take right now are to:



1) Wash our hands, thoroughly and regularly for at least 20 seconds.

2) Stop the spread of infections by covering your mouth and nose when coughing and sneezing, either with a tissue or your arm.

3) Abide by Social distancing. This is important to help slow the spread of coronavirus. It does this by minimising contact between potentially infected individuals and healthy individuals.