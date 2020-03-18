No cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Leitrim yet according to early data

According to analysis of cases reported up to midnight on Monday, March 16, 2020, when there were a total of 271 people with the virus was released by the National Public Health Emergency Team this evening.

Two thirds of all cases reported up to midnight on Monday last were in those under 55 years of age with 28 cases recorded in young people aged between 15 and 24 years of age and four children between 5 and 14 years of age diagnosed with Covid-19.

The data sheet below shows Counties on the left and the number of cases on the right.

The table below shows the age groups of those confirmed with Covid-19 by midnight on Monday, March 16 and how the virus was transmitted to them.