Missing person with links to Leitrim

Gardaí in Sligo are seeking assistance from the public in locating 41-year-old Damian McHugh who was last seen at Cairns Hill Sligo on Tuesday, March 17, St Patrick's Day.

Damian is described as being 6'1" in height, medium build, long curly black hair. He was last seen wearing black trousers, navy top and black boots

He has been known to frequent Drumkeerin, Co. Leitrim

Damian's family and an Garda Síochana have concerns for Damian's welfare.

Anyone who may have seen Damian or has any information on his whereabouts are asked to contact Sligo Garda Station on

071-9157000 or any Garda Station.

Gardai continue to operate 24/7 in Leitrim