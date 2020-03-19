Missing person with links to Leitrim
Missing person Damian McHugh
Gardaí in Sligo are seeking assistance from the public in locating 41-year-old Damian McHugh who was last seen at Cairns Hill Sligo on Tuesday, March 17, St Patrick's Day.
Damian is described as being 6'1" in height, medium build, long curly black hair. He was last seen wearing black trousers, navy top and black boots
He has been known to frequent Drumkeerin, Co. Leitrim
Damian's family and an Garda Síochana have concerns for Damian's welfare.
Anyone who may have seen Damian or has any information on his whereabouts are asked to contact Sligo Garda Station on
071-9157000 or any Garda Station.
