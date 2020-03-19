Parking charges have been suspended in Carrick-on-Shannon and Manorhamilton

Leitrim County Council has announced that all parking charges in Carrick-on-Shannon and Manorhamilton have been suspended until further notice.

While initially the announcement just referred to the county town, a spokesperson for the Council has confirmed that Manorhamilton is also included in the change.

From now on you don't have to worry about finding coins to put in those pesky meters!

Remember, there are still local shops, pharmacies, petrol stations and other businesses still open in your local community - don't forget to show your support for them by buying local.