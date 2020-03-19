Sligo and Leitrim gardai appeal for help in tracing missing man
Damian McHugh was last seen on March 17, 2020. Can you help in find him?
Gardaí in Sligo and Leitrim are seeking assistance from the public in locating 41-year-old, Damian McHugh, who was last seen at Cairns Hill, Sligo on Tuesday 17th March 2020
Damian is described as being 6'1" in height, medium build, long curly black hair. He was last seen wearing black trousers, navy top and black boots
He has been known to frequent Drumkeeran Co. Leitrim
Damian's family and an Garda Síochana have concerns for Damian's welfare.
Anyone who may have seen Damian or has any information on his whereabouts are asked to contact Sligo Garda Station on
071-9157000 or any Garda Station
