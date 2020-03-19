Sligo and Leitrim gardai appeal for help in tracing missing man

Gardaí in Sligo and Leitrim are seeking assistance from the public in locating 41-year-old, Damian McHugh, who was last seen at Cairns Hill, Sligo on Tuesday 17th March 2020

Damian is described as being 6'1" in height, medium build, long curly black hair. He was last seen wearing black trousers, navy top and black boots

He has been known to frequent Drumkeeran Co. Leitrim