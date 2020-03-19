Drumshanbo's The Shed to distribute alcohol based hand & surface cleaner across the region

In a further act of businesses and communities coming together to help one another fight against the spread of Covid-19, The Shed Distillery, home of the internationally renowned Drumshanbo Gunpowder Irish Gin have announced they will shortly commence the distribution of emergency alcohol and surface cleaner across the region.