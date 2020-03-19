Drumshanbo's The Shed to distribute alcohol based hand & surface cleaner across the region

In a further act of businesses and communities coming together to help one another fight against the spread of Covid-19, The Shed Distillery, home of the internationally renowned Drumshanbo Gunpowder Irish Gin have announced they will shortly commence the distribution of emergency alcohol and surface cleaner across the region.

In support of our community in Drumshanbo & across Co Leitrim, The Shed Distillery (home of Drumshanbo Gunpowder Irish Gin) will shortly distribute emergency alcohol hand & surface cleaner across the region. #communityisimportanttous #takecareofyourself #godblessall pic.twitter.com/yWEUxf8F7x — Patrick J Rigney (@SHEDDISTILLERY) March 19, 2020