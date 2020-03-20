An Garda Síochána reaches largest number of sworn members in the history of the state during Covid-19.

Following the attestation of 319 new Gardaí in an attestation ceremony at the Garda Training College, Templemore, An Garda Síochána has grown to an organisation of 14,758, the largest number of sworn Gardaí in the history of the State.

The newly attested Gardaí are part of An Garda Síochána’s range of measures to maximise our operational availability and support other vital public services in responding to the evolving COVID-19 situation.

Following the attestation of the new members of An Garda Síochána, the strength of the organisation stands at:

· 14,758 Garda members of all ranks

· Largest number of Garda rank (12,051)

The newly attested Gardaí will be assigned to the Regions as follows:

· Dublin Region – 65 new Gardaí assigned

· Eastern Region – 94 new Gardaí assigned

· Southern Region – 80 new Gardaí assigned

· North Western Region – 80 new Gardaí assigned

In addition to the newly attested Gardaí, An Garda Síochána has implemented a number of prudent organisational changes internally. Some of these changes include amendments to rosters, restricted annual leave, delaying retirements where possible, hiring an additional 210 community support vehicles and the redeployment of personnel including 124 personnel from the Garda Training College, who have been redeployed across all four Regions.

Garda members working as tutors/instructors in the Garda College will be redeployed at Garda, Sergeant and Inspector level to operational duties or essential training services in the following regions:

· Dublin Region – 7 personnel redeployed

· Eastern Region – 59 personnel redeployed

· Southern Region – 56 personnel redeployed

· North Western Region – 2 personnel redeployed

The combined organisational changes result in a 25% uplift in Garda personnel resources being made available to support communities in the weeks and months ahead as we deal with the impact of COVID-19 on our communities.

Commissioner Harris has designated the ongoing situation as an "exceptional event” in accordance with the Working Time Agreement.

At this time there has been no change to the role of Special Tactics & Operations Command (STOC), Special Crime Operations and Detective / Drugs Units nationwide. Whilst contingency planning is in place, these units continue to support the community and Garda colleagues with a range of specialist services.