Employees working from home can avail of a tax relief

Thousands of people who have been asked to work from home as a result of Covid-19 can claim a special tax relief.

They are eligible for Revenue's e-worker relief as well as being entitled to be paid €3.20 a day by their employer to cover heating, electricity and broadband.

This payment is tax-free, which means the employer won't be deducting PAYE, PRSI or USC from that amount.

If your employer is not paying the €3.20 a day, these expenses are eligible for tax relief. This means the home-worker can claim tax back on them.at you work from home and they do not reimburse you for these expenses.

There are already an estimated 100,000-plus home workers in Ireland and Revenue has made provisions for them to be reimbursed for work-related expenses.

