Rain set to head our way this evening, Saturday, March 21, 2020

Cold, breezy and cloudy today. Mostly dry this morning but rain will move northwards, mostly over the western half of the province by early afternoon and there will be some falls of sleet in places also as it will be cold with afternoon temperatures of 4 or 5 degrees Celsius. Largely dry and cloudy in eastern areas with temperatures of about 6 or 7 degrees Celsius and breezy in moderate to fresh easterly breezes in the morning falling off later in the day.

TONIGHT

The rain will continue on and off tonight but will tend to become well scattered and largely die away later in the night. A cold and dry night further east with variable cloud. Overnight lows of 1 to 3 degrees Celsius.