March 22, 2020
The Sunday weather forecast for the north west of Ireland
Warmer and brighter day for Sunday.
Today, Sunday, March 22 will be less cold and less breezy than previous days.
It will be a bright, mainly dry day with good sunny spells especially in central and eastern areas. Moderate east to southeast breezes and afternoon highs of 8 to 10 degrees Celsius.
TONIGHT
Some frost on Sunday night, mostly over the midlands and east in overnight lows of 1 to +4 degrees Celsius, highest near western and southern coasts.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on