The Sunday weather forecast for the north west of Ireland

Today, Sunday, March 22 will be less cold and less breezy than previous days.

It will be a bright, mainly dry day with good sunny spells especially in central and eastern areas. Moderate east to southeast breezes and afternoon highs of 8 to 10 degrees Celsius.

TONIGHT

Some frost on Sunday night, mostly over the midlands and east in overnight lows of 1 to +4 degrees Celsius, highest near western and southern coasts.