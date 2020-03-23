Sports brand O'Neills to manufacture scrubs for frontline workers
The popular household brand O'Neills will begin manufacturing medical gowns and scrubs for health care and social trusts during Covid-19 blight.
The brand are renowned for their sports wear, but like other Irish companies, they are using their knowledge to help the fight against Covid-19.
In a Tweet released today they stated "the health and safety of our workers is paramount. We are observing government hygiene and distancing protocol."
They continued to express that they "are delighted to support the work of frontline healthcare staff."
With immediate effect, O’Neills are manufacturing scrubs for the Health and Social Care Trusts.— O'Neills (@ONeills1918) March 23, 2020
The health and safety of our workers is paramount. We are observing government hygiene and distancing protocol.
We are delighted to support the work of frontline healthcare staff. pic.twitter.com/oZJwNR5ek9
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on