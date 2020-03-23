Sports brand O'Neills to manufacture scrubs for frontline workers

The popular household brand O'Neills will begin manufacturing medical gowns and scrubs for health care and social trusts during Covid-19 blight.

The brand are renowned for their sports wear, but like other Irish companies, they are using their knowledge to help the fight against Covid-19.

In a Tweet released today they stated "the health and safety of our workers is paramount. We are observing government hygiene and distancing protocol."

They continued to express that they "are delighted to support the work of frontline healthcare staff."