The National Public Health Emergency Team are expected to suggest further social restrictions to government

According to Minister for Health Simon Harris, the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) is scheduled to have a meeting early this morning regarding further containment measures for Covid-19.

Minister Harris outlined that all suggestions made by the team will be seriously considered. Thus far, both Minister Harris and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar have implemented each measure suggested by the team.

Similarly, Minister Harris stated that the government will not be influenced by political trends on social media, that Covid-19 warrants extreme caution and consideration.

Since the closure of some of Ireland most popular outdoor destinations, will the team implement restrictions on public parks or outdoor reserves and walks?

More information will be available when the NPHET convenes today.