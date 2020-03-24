Leitrim dad takes Social Distancing to a whole new level
Travelling in style @fadapage on Instagram
We all know the social distancing recommendations, but one Leitrim dad took it to a whole new level when he collected his son at the airport.
The young man, who had opted to return home from Canada was collected in Dublin in all things, a cattle trailer.
The story (including video of the interior of the trailer) was posted on @fadapage on Instagram and it has attracted nearly 12,000 likes.
