Leitrim dad takes Social Distancing to a whole new level

Reporter:

Travelling in style @fadapage on Instagram

We all know the social distancing recommendations, but one Leitrim dad took it to a whole new level when he collected his son at the airport.

The young man, who had opted to return home from Canada was collected in Dublin in all things, a cattle trailer.

The story (including video of the interior of the trailer) was posted on @fadapage on Instagram and it has attracted nearly 12,000 likes.

View this post on Instagram

This is unreal! #onlyinireland #covid19 credit: @buckle_92

A post shared by Fadapage - Irish Memes (@fadapage) on

