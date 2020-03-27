The main thing today is that the weather will be dry

Dry with sunny spells this morning. Cloudier at times this afternoon in the east and south of Connacht, sunnier in the northwest. Highs of 10 to 14 degrees in light or moderate north to northeast breezes, becoming fresh and gusty near the west coast this afternoon.

TONIGHT

Dry with variable cloud and clear spells tonight. Lows 3 to 6 degrees in light to moderate northeasterly breezes.