Breaking news: Leitrim gardai investigate deliberate acts of coughing at members of public

Gardai in Carrick-on-Shannon are investigating two complaints of a number of a number of youths engaged in the deliberate acts of coughing at members of the public and at the same time shouting “coronavirus”.

The first incident occurred outside a bank at Main Street, Carrick-on-Shannon while the second incident occurred in close proximity to Carrick-on-Shannon Garda Station.

Gardai are following a definite line of enquiry in relation to the identity of the youths involved who are all believed to be from Carrick-on-Shannon.

Gardai are encouraging any member of the public who experiences such deplorable behaviour directed towards them to immediately contact Carrick-on-Shannon garda station ( 071 96 50510) or Manorhamilton garda station on (071 98 20620).

They have also warned that complaints of this nature will receive priority investigation.