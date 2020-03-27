Breaking news: More deaths and 302 new cases of coronavirus Covid-19

Three more people have died from Covid-19 and a further 302 people have been confirmed as having been infected with the virus in Ireland.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today, March 27, been informed that the additional patients diagnosed with Covid-19 who died were a person in the north-west of the country and two females in the east.

There have now been 22 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland. A total of 59 people are being treated in ICU.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been informed of 302 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland, as at 1pm, Thursday 26 March.

There are now 2,121 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

A statement said the HSE is now working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Today’s data from HPSC, as of midnight, Wednesday 25th March (1,639 cases), reveals:

· 54% are male and 46% are female, with 79 clusters involving 317 cases

· The median age of confirmed cases is 46 years

· 419 cases (26%) have been hospitalised

· Of those hospitalised, 59 cases have been admitted to ICU

· 375 cases (23%) are associated with healthcare workers

· Dublin has the highest number of cases at 922, (56% of all cases) followed by Cork with 171 cases (10%)

· Of those for whom transmission status is known; community transmission accounts for 52%, close contact accounts for 22%, travel abroad accounts for 26%.

The daily National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) Press Conference did not take place on Friday, March 17.