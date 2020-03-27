Warning issued about bank phishing scam

An extremely sophisticated scam is currently targeting banking customers.

Victims are receiving a message saying a payment has been unsuccessful and are then directed to click on a link which leads them to a fake page.

They are asked to verify their details, thus providing scammers with access to bank details.

Please be aware that banks will never contact you by email requesting you to verify banking details. If you do have a missed payment, go into your bank or phone them directly. Never open emails asking you to verify banking details.