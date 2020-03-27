Breaking news: New restrictions come into place from midnight

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said that from midnight tonight and for a two-week period, everybody must stay at home, except in specific circumstances.

He made the announcement in an update on the Government's response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking at a press conference, he said that the circumstances include leaving the house for work only when the work is "essential work, social care or other essential service that cannot be done from home."

People are also allowed to leave their home to buy food or household goods, attend medical appointments and vital family reasons.

Mr Varadkar also said that people can leave their home for brief physical exercise, but only within 2km of their home.

He announced that during the two week period, all public or private gatherings are prohibited.

More to follow. Check out our updates here