Monday, March 30
Dry but cold weather across the north west of Ireland today
Today will be a cold but mainly dry day.
Cold and mostly cloudy early this morning with a touch of frost under any clear skies. Today will be dry with bright or sunny spells. Highest temperatures of 8 to 10 degrees with moderate northerly breezes.
TONIGHT
Tonight will be cold and mainly dry with some clear spells and a few patches of mist or fog. Lowest temperatures of -1 to +2 degrees with frost in places.
