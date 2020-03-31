Tuesday, March 31

Drizzle will be returning this evening to the north west of Ireland

Leitrim Observer Reporter

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

A wonderfully mild day with patches of drizzle here and there for Donegal

Drizzly conditions this evening

Today, Tuesday, March 31, will continue mainly dry with a fair amount of cloud and some sunny intervals. Highest temperatures of 9 to 11 degrees with light to moderate north to northeast breezes.

TONIGHT
Tonight will be cold and mainly dry. There'll be some clear spells, but a fair amount of cloud also with some patches of mist and drizzle. Lowest temperatures of 1 to 4 degrees.