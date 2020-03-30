Sligo Leitrim Gardai praise local 'level of compliance'

Sligo Leitrim Gardai yesterday praised the people of the region for for the "level of compliance."

On a post on Facebook, the gardai showed pictured of empty beaches at Sligo and thanked the people of both Sligo and Leitrim for staying at home.

They did say "We are however still patrolling and responding to calls and are having to speak with some people, urging them to comply. We all need to work together to stop the spread of #Covid_19

"We also wish to remind the public that we are here to help, if you want us just let us know.

You can contact your local Garda Station #KeepingPeopleSafe"

Well done everyone!

