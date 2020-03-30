Possible projections on hospital admissions during Covid-19 surge expected

Possible new measures for hospital admission for the upcoming weeks will help the HSE manage bed availability during the surge.

An announcement is expected on new admission measures for hospitals later this evening. This announcement is expected to detail the amount of acute hospital admissions and admissions to Intensive Care Units (ICU) during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The figures of confirmed Covid-19 cases are expected to rise in coming weeks. However, the health services are confident that there are enough ventilators within the HSE to accommodate an increase.

Surge plans have been implemented in hospitals and the HSE has extended capacity in order to cater for the upcoming surge.

There are approximately 2,000 acute hospital beds available with 170 ICU beds available today.

However, due to the new restrictions implemented and the closures of all non-essential activity it is expected that the amount of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Ireland will slowly decline, if people comply.